Biker killed in collision with stray bovine

A 25-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle rammed into a stray buffalo in Sector 38 West on Wednesday night.

Police said Lalit, a resident of Sector 41, was returning home from work, when the animal suddenly came in front of his two-wheeler near the CITCO petrol pump in Sector 38 West. This led to a collision and Lalit fell on the road, suffering serious head injuries. He was wearing a helmet, but police did not clarify if it came undone or got damaged in the mishap.

Lalit was rushed to GMSH, Sector 16, by a passing car driver, who also informed the police.

However, Lalit succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The autopsy will be conducted on Friday. Police have informed the family of the deceased and initiated inquest proceedings.