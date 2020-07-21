Bir theft case: SIT files reply to petition of accused against chargesheet

Sections
The seven dera followers accused in the 2015 case involving the theft of a ‘bir’ (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib had filed a petition in a Faridkot court

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 01:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Punjab Police’s special investigation team (SIT) led by deputy inspector general (DIG) Ranbir Singh Khatra on Monday filed a reply in the court of judicial magistrate to a petition of the accused Dera Sacha Sauda followers challenging its chargesheet.

The seven dera followers accused in the 2015 case involving the theft of a ‘bir’ (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib had filed a petition in a Faridkot court. In the application, they said the chargesheet filed by the CBI in a Mohali court was sub judice and thus the probe conducted by the SIT as well as its the chargesheet are illegal.

The SIT has claimed to have no information of any ongoing investigation in the sacrilege cases that were entrusted to it.

“We have submitted the reply in the court. We are ready for the arguments,” said DIG Khatra.



Judicial magistrate Chetan Sharma also extended the judicial custody of five accused dera followers till August 3.

On July 4, the SIT arrested seven dera followers in the ‘bir’ theft case. But two of the accused, Sukjinder Singh and Shakti Singh, were released as they had already got bail from a Mohali court. The others are in judicial custody.

