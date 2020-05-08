Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Bitten by snake, 14-year-old girl dies in Shimla

Bitten by snake, 14-year-old girl dies in Shimla

The teen was in the field when she was bitten, she died during treatment

Updated: May 08, 2020 10:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

The body was handed over to her relatives after conducting postmortem. (HTPhoto )

A 14-year-old girl, who was bitten by a snake, died in Nankhari on Thursday.

The victim, a resident of Kofardhar, was in the fields when she was bitten.

She was immediately rushed to the Community Health Centre, Nankhari, where she died during treatment.

The body was handed over to her relatives after conducting postmortem.



Rampur Bushahr deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Abhimanyu Verma confirmed the report and said inquest proceedings had been initiated case under section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been registered.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Extremely anguished by loss of lives’: PM on Maharashtra train accident
May 08, 2020 10:34 IST
16 migrant workers slept on railway track after 35 km walk home, run over
May 08, 2020 11:00 IST
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
May 08, 2020 11:04 IST
‘Heart full of sorrow’: Leaders mourn workers killed in Maharashtra train accident
May 08, 2020 10:52 IST

latest news

Rupert Grint welcomes baby girl with girlfriend Georgia Groome
May 08, 2020 11:25 IST
Pune-based cricket museum buys Azhar Ali’s bat to raise funds
May 08, 2020 11:25 IST
Migrants face discrimination at home as villagers fear corona spread
May 08, 2020 11:24 IST
Aarogya Setu beats Netflix in world’s most downloaded app list for April
May 08, 2020 11:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.