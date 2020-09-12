Bizman attacked near Sector 9 club, 3 booked for murder bid
The brawl took place after the complaint accidentally stepped on one of the accused’s foot while dancing at the club.
The police here have booked three unidentified youths in an attempt to murder case for attacking a Sector 22 resident during a brawl outside a club in Sector 9.
As per information, the scuffle took place after the complaint, Rohit Singla, accidentally stepped on one of the accused’s foot while dancing at the club.
Rohit, a wholesale businessman, told the police that on September 9, he and his friends had gone to the club. After having a few drinks, they were dancing when he stepped on a person’s foot, he said.
However, this led to an argument and seeing the commotion, the bouncers intervened and showed the arguing parties out of the club. When Rohit came out, the three accused came in a car bearing a Haryana registration number and hit him with a wooden plank repeatedly outside the club.
An injured Rohit was then admitted to a private hospital in Zirakpur from where he was referred to GMSH, Sector 16.
Based on his complaint, the police have registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC at Sector 3 police station. Police are trying to trace the accused through the registration number of the car provided by the complainant.