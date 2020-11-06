Sections
BJP failed to run Chandigarh civic body effectively: AAP

AAP leaders criticised the party for its ‘non- performance’

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 22:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

AAP leader Chander Mukhi Sharma (Centre), along with other leaders, interacting with media in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chandigarh unit on Friday criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for ‘non-performance’ concerning the welfare of people.

Addressing the media, AAP leader Chander Mukhi Sharma said, “The people of the city are frustrated with the working style of the BJP, that is WIMP: wasteful expenditure (W), incompetency (I), misgovernance (M), poor performer (P).”

“BJP has failed to run the civic body effectively. Recent developments on GPS watches issue and water tariff issue, have clearly shown the misgovernance by the BJP president, the mayor, and BJP councillors”, he added.

On the GPS watch issue, AAP convener Prem Garg said, “The BJP Chandigarh unit president had assured the protesting safai karamcharis that their demands would be met, but when the agenda was presented in the MC house, it stated, “To review the decision of GPS watches for employees of MC”, which indicated that the BJP intended to mislead the safai karamcharias by presenting a different picture to them, and assuring them that the proposal will be cancelled.”

