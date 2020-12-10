Sections
BJP holds ward meetings for Panchkula MC polls, Cong yet to finalise selection panel

Main mayoral candidates to be finalised in a few days, say leaders of both parties

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 23:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

Political parties in Panchkula have started gearing up for the municipal corporation elections. (Sant Arora/HT)

All parties are getting into battle mode for the Panchkula municipal corporation elections slated for December 27, with the Bharatiya Janata Party setting up an IT cell and holding meetings in all wards, even as the Congress awaits a nod from its state president to hold a selection committee meeting.

The party’s senior leadership too has been pitching in for the elections and meeting workers. They include Panchkula MLA and Haryana vidhan sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Yamunanagar mayor Madan Chauhan, former cabinet minister Captain Abhimanyu, who is also the in charge of the MC polls in the city and MP from Kurukshetra Nayab Singh Saini.

Gupta said the party had completed two rounds of interactions, with leaders visiting each ward and taking feedback from people in the first round and holding meetings with workers in the second.

The Congress party, however, appeared to be taking things slow with Pardeep Chaudhary, Kalka MLA, saying: “We all are working in our own way. Different committees will also be constituted soon. We are just awaiting a nod from our party’s high command Kumari Selja.”



Chaudhary, who is also a member of the selection committee, said it would hold a meeting after getting a message from Sejla: “It might come in this evening or by tomorrow, following which names of the candidates for the mayoral post and others will be finalised.”

BJP launches media and IT war room

Meanwhile, to keep connected to each ward and for information inflow the BJP has launched a media and IT war room.

“It’s main aim will be to keep a check on rumours and fake news against the party,” Gupta said.

List of mayoral candidates

Meanwhile, the BJP has issued list of 18 names for the mayor’s post while the Congress has shared the names of nine candidates, including that of former mayor Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia.

The 18 BJP candidates include Deepak Sharma, Shyam Lal Bansal, Anil Thapar, RC Taneja, Kulbhushan Goyal, Anjali Bansal, Umesh Sood, RP Malhotra, Vishal Seth, Krishan Dhull, Sanjay Ahuja, BB Singhal, Kamal Awasthi, Sunil Talwar, Praveen Attray, Virender Garg, CB Goel and Dr Rajesh Bindal.

The Congress candidates include Ranjeeta Mehta, Sudha Bhardwaj, Manveer Kaur Gill, Ravinder Rawal, Suresh Sharma, Tarsem Garg, Krishan Nanha, Anil Pangotra and Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia.

The main mayoral candidate will be finalised by December 12, BJP sources said, adding that the third phase of house to house meetings too will start soon

