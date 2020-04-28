Sections
Home / Chandigarh / BJP-JJP govt betraying farmers, says Surjewala

BJP-JJP govt betraying farmers, says Surjewala

The senior Congress leader accused the state govt of adopting ‘dilly-dallying’ approach during wheat procurement and imposition of new ‘diktats’ every now and then

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 23:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The senior Congress leader said the farmers were facing problems as their hard-earned produce was lying in the grain markets. (HT Photo)

Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday accused Haryana’s BJP-JJP government of betraying the farmers with its ‘dilly-dallying’ approach during wheat procurement and imposition of new ‘diktats’ every now and then.

Addressing mediapersons, Surjewala said the state government has amended its procurement policies at least six times in just nine days. “This reflects an anti-farmer mindset. Till April 27, only 21.6 lakh MT of wheat had been procured in Haryana, whereas 91 lakh MT of wheat was procured during the same period in 2019,” he claimed. The Congress leader said the farmers were facing problems as their hard-earned produce was lying in the grain markets.

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja also said that inadequate arrangements for crop purchases have put farmers in deep trouble. “The government had promised to pay farmers for their crop within 24 hours, but not a single farmer in the entire state has been paid even after several days. Seven days have passed since the beginning of the wheat procurement, but payment has neither been made to the farmers nor the arhtiyas,” she alleged.

Meanwhile, in a statement, additional chief secretary, agriculture, Sanjeev Kaushal, said about 30.67 lakh MT of wheat has been procured from 3.54 lakh farmers in last nine days. He said that 4.12 lakh MT of wheat was procured on Tuesday.



He added that about 2.98 lakh MT of mustard has also been procured.

