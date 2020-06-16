Sections
Home / Chandigarh / BJP- JJP govt not doing enough to control Covid: Deepender

BJP- JJP govt not doing enough to control Covid: Deepender

He alleged that the state government was taking this crisis lightly

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 21:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Haryana senior Congress leaders during a press conference in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Tuesday accused the BJP-JJP government in Haryana of not doing enough to control the rising coronavirus cases.

Addressing mediapersons, he alleged that the state government was taking this crisis lightly. Referring to the impending assembly bypoll for Baroda seat, the MP said “the BJP was already in election mode while the state was in the SOS mode”.

“What is the BJP celebrating by holding political rallies across the state? Is the fight against coronavirus over?” he asked.

Deepender said despite the fact that Covid-19 cases were increasing at a fast pace in Haryana, the state government was more interested in political propaganda than focusing on the deteriorating situation.



“The BJP is more worried about the Baroda assembly bypoll than the safety and lives of the people. BJP MPs and ministers are flouting MHA guidelines by holding political meetings in Baroda and Gohana,” he alleged.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Man accused of choking, stabbing Tinder date pleads not guilty
Jun 16, 2020 22:43 IST
Iran to send France black boxes of Ukraine airline mistakenly shot down ‘soon’: Trudeau
Jun 16, 2020 22:40 IST
Premier League braced for 2nd wave of virus as shutdown ends
Jun 16, 2020 22:38 IST
Ludhiana amusement park owner held in fake scotch case
Jun 16, 2020 22:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.