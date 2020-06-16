BJP- JJP govt not doing enough to control Covid: Deepender

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Tuesday accused the BJP-JJP government in Haryana of not doing enough to control the rising coronavirus cases.

Addressing mediapersons, he alleged that the state government was taking this crisis lightly. Referring to the impending assembly bypoll for Baroda seat, the MP said “the BJP was already in election mode while the state was in the SOS mode”.

“What is the BJP celebrating by holding political rallies across the state? Is the fight against coronavirus over?” he asked.

Deepender said despite the fact that Covid-19 cases were increasing at a fast pace in Haryana, the state government was more interested in political propaganda than focusing on the deteriorating situation.

“The BJP is more worried about the Baroda assembly bypoll than the safety and lives of the people. BJP MPs and ministers are flouting MHA guidelines by holding political meetings in Baroda and Gohana,” he alleged.