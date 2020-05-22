Sections
BJP leader descending from second floor balcony using cloth falls down, fractures foot

Hailing from Karnal, the leader was visiting a woman in Sector 63, Chandigarh; was leaving via the balcony to not run into another man who also arrived at the apartment

Updated: May 22, 2020 23:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A BJP functionary from Karnal fractured his foot after taking a fall off the second floor of an apartment building in Sector 63 on Friday evening.

Police said Chanderprakash Kathuria, who hails from Sector 13, Karnal, and is a former chairman of Sugarfed, fell down while trying to descend from the balcony of an apartment with the help of a cloth.

Police said Kathuria, who is in his 50s, was visiting a woman for some official work. Meanwhile, another person visited the flat, and as Kathuria did not want to run into him, he tried to descend from the second floor balcony using a cloth, but lost his grip and fell down.

He was taken to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), where he is under treatment.



Police said he was unfit to make a statement. A daily diary report was made at the Sector 49 police station. Further investigation is underway

