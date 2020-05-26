Sections
Home / Chandigarh / BJP leader held, 7 booked for attacking house of woman in Bathinda

BJP leader held, 7 booked for attacking house of woman in Bathinda

The woman alleged that her parents were against the alliance so they and the BJP leader, who instigated her parents, attacked her in-laws’ house

Updated: May 26, 2020 22:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bathinda

Police have arrested a BJP leader and booked seven family members of a woman on Tuesday for allegedly attacking her husband’s house.

The complainant had recently tied the nuptial knot with a Muslim man, who had converted to Hinduism to marry her, said Canal Colony SHO, SI Sunil Kumar.

On complaint of the 21-year-old woman, a case has been registered against former Vishva Hindu Parisdhad leader and BJP state secretary Sukhpal Singh Sran, victim’s father, mother, grandfather and four other relatives under Section 452, 120-B and 506 of the IPC at Canal Colony police station.

The woman alleged that her parents were against the alliance so they and the BJP leader, who instigated her parents, attacked her in-laws’ house and pelted stones.



Workers of the right wing organisations have termed the incident ‘Love Jihad’ and claimed that it was an attempt to convert the woman to Islam. Angered over the arrest of BJP leader, they burnt an effigy of Bathinda SSP Nanak Singh at Sadbhawna Chowk on Tuesday.

