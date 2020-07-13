BJP leader seeks details of promises fulfilled by Capt govt

Reacting to an article written by Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh in Hindustan Times on Monday, in which he had stated that his government has implemented 75% promises made during the 2017 Punjab assembly elections and was keeping Covid-19 cases under control, former minister and BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia said it would have better for the CM to specifically mention the promises kept by the Congress.

“The claim of maximum investment in health, education, security, law and order, drugs, agriculture, industry, employment and governance lack figures. May I remind you that you had promised to eradicate the menace of drugs within four weeks of coming into power by taking oath with Gutka Sahib in hand? After over three years of Congress rule, while the drug problem is far from solved, illegal distilleries have come up, causing a revenue loss of over ₹5,600 crore,” said Kalia.

He added that during the assembly elections, a promise of complete debt waiver was made to farmers, which comes out to ₹90,000 crore, and out of it ₹4,700 crore stands waived till now as claimed by you, which is not even close to 80% fulfilment.

The claim of industry-friendly initiatives includes investment proposals of ₹57,735 crore, but how many of them have been realised on the ground has not been mentioned, Kalia pointed out.

“After coming to power, you promised to give employment to 5 lakh youths each year. By that count, it comes out to 17.5 lakh jobs to the youth. Your claim of employment to 13.42 lakh youth itself shows that your government has failed to meet the target,” the former minister said.

Kalia added that Congress MLAs and MPs were not satisfied with Captain’s governance and have been raising their voice against the government from time to time.