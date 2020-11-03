BJP misleading farmers through shocking lies, say Punjab ministers

Punjab cabinet ministers on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and labelled its allegation that the state government and chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh as responsible for the continued farmer protests and suspension of the goods trains as atrocious and a bunch of shocking lies.

“The BJP leadership in state is misleading farmers and spreading shocking lies to save their skin, after being cornered on the Centre’s draconian farm laws,” the 16 ministers said.

The ministers claimed that the saffron party, which was at the centre of the ill-conceived farm laws, was either oblivious to the concerns of the farmers or simply did not care. “The farmers don’t need any instigation. They are hurt and shocked at the treatment being meted out to them by the BJP-led central government. They are fighting to save their livelihood and to survive. Clearly, Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma, like other BJP leaders, has no realisation of this,” they said.

Punjab’s industry, agriculture and the economy that has been severely impacted by the Centre’s failure to release the state’s dues amid Covid-19, was further being weakened as a result of the suspension of goods trains, the ministers added.

Responding to Sharma’s allegation of Amarinder failing to maintain law and order in the state, the minister suggested he should go and speak to people, who had seen first-hand under the SAD-BJP regime what failure of law and order meant.