BJP’s Chandigarh chief lodges complaint against fake Facebook account

BJP’s Chandigarh unit president and municipal corporation councillor Arun Sood has approached the police to complain about a fake Facebook account that was created in his name on Monday.

The fake account, now blocked, was created using pictures posted on his original Facebook account.

The creator of the fake account through private messages on the social networking site sought money on PayTm for some work.

Sood said, “A fake account in my name was created on Monday around 11am. Several friend requests were sent through it. I got to know about it when my wife also got a friend request.”

Sood posted on his Facebook page and also put a status on WhatsApp to inform people about it. “Till now, the person has not been traced. The fake creator shared a number with one of my friends to deposit the amount. We will be sharing the number with the police on Wednesday,” he added.