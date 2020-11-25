Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / BJP’s Chandigarh chief lodges complaint against fake Facebook account

BJP’s Chandigarh chief lodges complaint against fake Facebook account

The fake account, now blocked, was created using pictures posted on his original Facebook account.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 00:58 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Arun Sood

BJP’s Chandigarh unit president and municipal corporation councillor Arun Sood has approached the police to complain about a fake Facebook account that was created in his name on Monday.

The fake account, now blocked, was created using pictures posted on his original Facebook account.

The creator of the fake account through private messages on the social networking site sought money on PayTm for some work.

Sood said, “A fake account in my name was created on Monday around 11am. Several friend requests were sent through it. I got to know about it when my wife also got a friend request.”

Sood posted on his Facebook page and also put a status on WhatsApp to inform people about it. “Till now, the person has not been traced. The fake creator shared a number with one of my friends to deposit the amount. We will be sharing the number with the police on Wednesday,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace as cyclone Nivar nears
Nov 25, 2020 00:53 IST
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
Nov 24, 2020 20:10 IST
Delhi schools unlikely to reopen until Covid-19 vaccine available: Sisodia
Nov 25, 2020 00:01 IST
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Nov 24, 2020 15:45 IST

latest news

Patiala school staff accuse principal of irregularities in mid day meal scheme
Nov 25, 2020 01:35 IST
In-laws burn Hyderabad techie over ‘black magic’ suspicion
Nov 25, 2020 01:35 IST
Surrender: How HP lost control over Covid battle
Nov 25, 2020 01:32 IST
One lakh people cured in J&K, recovery rate soars to 93.47%
Nov 25, 2020 01:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.