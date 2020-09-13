Sections
BJP’s policies would ruin small farmers, bizmen: Selja

Says the saffron party’s polices would help only a handful of a private companies

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 18:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja says that after introducing the three agricultural Ordinances, now the Union government is planning to present the Pesticides Management Bill-2020. (HT PHOTO)

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of making policies which are detrimental to the interests of farmers and in favour of a handful of private companies.

Stating that the Central government has already passed three Ordinances to deprive the farmers of their natural rights, Selja said now the Union government is planning to present the Pesticides Management Bill-2020 that would ruin small farmers and businessman. She said the government is prepared to pass this Ordinance during the Parliament session starting on Monday.

“However, neither the farmers nor farmer associations have been taken into confidence before proposing this Ordinance that would be hampering their interests,” she said. The state Congress president demanded a detailed debate on the proposed Ordinance in the Parliament, saying that new suggestions should be incorporated in the Bill.

