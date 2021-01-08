BJP’s Ravi Kant Sharma elected Chandigarh mayor

Sections
Of the 24 votes polled, Sharma got 17, while Devinder Singh Babla of the Congress could muster only five votes. Two votes were declared invalid.

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 12:30 IST

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The BJP’s Ravi Kant Sharma (right) defeated Congress candidate Devinder Singh Babla (left) to be elected Chandigarh’s new mayor on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The BJP’s Ravi Kant Sharma was elected the new Chandigarh mayor on Friday.

Chandigarh member of Parliament Kirron Kher and councillor Heera Negi could not attend the election due to health reasons. The lone Shiromani Akali Dal councillor Hardeep Singh was present but boycotted the election.

Sharma is a first-time councillor and before becoming mayor, he was senior deputy mayor in 2020. He succeeds the BJP’s Raj Bala Malik.

This is the Bharatiya Janata Party’s fifth consecutive term and the last mayoral election of the present municipal corporation House, which goes to the polls by the end of this year.

