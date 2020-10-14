Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / BJP spreading false propaganda over attack on its state president: Punjab CM

BJP spreading false propaganda over attack on its state president: Punjab CM

Amarinder said Ashwani Sharma’s security had been beefed up and 16 Punjab Police security personnel, including commandos, are deployed with him currently

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 23:23 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for making provocative statements following the attack on its Punjab unit chief Ashwani Sharma’s motorcade in Hoshiarpur.

Terming Sharma’s accusations against the Punjab Congress baseless, Amarinder said the BJP leader seemed bent on spreading false propaganda to promote the interests of his party. “These actions are clearly aimed at diverting the attention of the people from the farmers’ angst against the BJP over the farm laws,” he said.

After the Monday incident, Sharma’s security had been beefed up and 16 Punjab Police security personnel, including commandos, are deployed with him currently, said the CM.

Amarinder said all BJP leaders and office-bearers in the state had been provided adequate security for the past 10 days, since the farmers’ agitation gained momentum, and the director general of police was personally in touch with Sharma.

Meanwhile, DGP Dinkar Gupta maintained that Sharma’s motorcade was confronted by around 25 protesting farmers who had been picketing the toll plaza for almost two weeks.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ groups walk out of govt meeting on new agricultural reforms
Oct 15, 2020 02:25 IST
Indian-Americans are with Democrats | Analysis
Oct 14, 2020 20:50 IST
First Lady Melania Trump says son Barron had Covid but is negative now
Oct 15, 2020 02:09 IST
Parliament committee to discuss crime in Delhi-NCR
Oct 15, 2020 02:21 IST

latest news

Top Russian diplomat skeptical about nuclear pact extension with US
Oct 15, 2020 02:07 IST
First Lady Melania Trump says son Barron had Covid but is negative now
Oct 15, 2020 02:09 IST
IMD’s new improved air quality models capture air pollution spike in Delhi
Oct 15, 2020 01:49 IST
MLAs, SDMs celebrate birth of girls in Jalandhar by visiting their houses with cakes
Oct 15, 2020 01:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.