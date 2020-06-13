BJP steps up efforts to quell rebellion in Himachal

The high command has sought a report on the dissidence in its state unit. The move follows Jwalamukhi legislator Ramesh Chand Dhawala, who is also the chairman of the state planning board, opening a front against state unit organising secretary Pawan Rana (above) recently. (HT FILE PHOTO )

At a time when the opposition Congress has mounted an attack on the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in Himachal Pradesh in the backdrop of the health department scam, the Bharatiya Janata Party high command has swung into action to quell fresh rebellion in the party.

The high command has sought a report on the dissidence in its state unit. The move follows Jwalamukhi legislator Ramesh Chand Dhawala, who is also the chairman of the state planning board, opening a front against state unit organising secretary Pawan Rana recently.

Dhawala, a four-time legislator, vented his ire against Rana at the BJP legislature party meeting to counter Congress attacks on the government that became intense after BJP state president Rajeev Bindal stepped down as his name was dragged into the bribe for purchase of medical equipment controversy.

Legislators from the Kangra region, which has 15 assembly segments, too joined the chorus but later backtracked. Dhawala, who was keen on a ministerial berth after the BJP won a majority in the 2017 elections, alleged that Rana was interfering in the day-to-day functioning of his constituency, while his supporters were facing humiliation.

‘IT WAS AN EMOTIONAL OUTBURST’

On Saturday, however, Dhawala apologised for his remarks against Rana. “It was an emotional outburst,” he said in a letter to the state BJP leadership. “I have always worked for strengthening the party and had no intention to hurt the government or the organisation,” he said.

The former minister said that he had some issues which he raised with the chief minister who has assured to resolve them at the earliest after discussing them on the party platform. “I sincerely apology for the remarks which I made in the media driven by emotions,” he said.

Earlier, chief minister Thakur had convened the meeting of BJP legislators from Kangra at his house over lunch in a bid to placate them. Most of them fell in line but Dhawala was defiant. He said he remained with the party in thick and thin and alleged that some new leaders were trying to create a space for themselves and destroying party cadres. Dhawala accused Rana of giving preference to Congress workers in his constituency. He said he had written to Thakur and national BJP president Jagat Parkash Nadda to apprise them of Rana’s “arbitrary functioning”.

After fresh infighting, the BJP went into damage control mode with leaders denying that the meeting had anything to do with party matters. Rather, they said, the meeting was convened to review developmental works in Kangra.

“Legislators from Kangra could not raise issues pertaining to their constituencies during the meeting so the chief minister convened an informal meeting at his residence,” Nurpur legislator Rakesh Pathania later said.

BINDAL TO RANA’S DEFENCE

Bindal also defended Rana, saying he had been instrumental in strengthening the party at the grassroots. “Using harsh language against him was uncalled for,” Bindal said.

The rebellion comes three weeks after leaders owing allegiance to former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal stepped up their activities in Kangra district, known for tilting the political scales. The Dhumal group led by former irrigation and public health minister Ravinder Singh Ravi along with Kangra Lok Sabha member Kishan Kapoor and others had met in Dharamshala to discuss the political scenario in the state after Bindal’s resignation. Dhumal’s group had been lying low ever since his unexpected defeat in the assembly elections.