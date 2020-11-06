Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Blaze breaks out in Ludhiana clothing unit

Blaze breaks out in Ludhiana clothing unit

Casualties were averted as the staff was on its lunch break when the fire broke out

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 23:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Ludhiana

Fire broke out in a clothing factory at Baba Gajja Jain Colony, Moti Nagar, in Ludhiana on Friday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

A blaze broke out at a clothing factory in Baba Gajja Jain Colony in Moti Nagar here on Friday.

While goods and machinery at Kabir Clothing Company were gutted, major tragedy was averted as the staff was on its lunch break when the fire broke out.

Around 30 labourers, who were working at the factory, had gone for lunch at 1pm. Around 1.15pm flames were spotted on the first floor of the building and alarm was raised.

It took firefighters two hours to bring the blaze under control. Lack of ventilation and heat within the factory hampered efforts to douse the flames. Firefighters said no fire-safety arrangements had been made by the owners.

Owner Amit Puri said, “The fire was caused due to a short circuit. Fortunately, no injury or casualty was reported as the labour was out for lunch. Goods and machinery have perished. The exact loss is yet to be ascertained.”

Sub-fire officer (SFO) Maninder Singh said, “Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The firefighters were able to restrict the flames to the first floor and no damage was reported on the ground or second floor.”

