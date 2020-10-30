Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Boating resumes at Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake from November 1

Boating resumes at Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake from November 1

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 23:44 IST

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 23:44 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A worker painting a boat at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The UT tourism department has after seven months decided to restart the boating facility at Sukhna Lake from November 1 at 50% capacity.

Rakesh Kumar Popli, director, tourism, said, “With strict adherence to social distancing protocols, we will be starting the service from November 1. Initially, four-seater boats, cruise boats, and shikaras will be available. We will not be allowing single and two-seater boats for the time being.”

On a four-seater boat, only two persons will be allowed. There are 78 four-seater pedal boats. On a cruise, only 12 people will be allowed, while a shikara will carry on three persons.

“”Temperature of visitors will be checked before boarding and hand sanitisers will be placed at the entry points. Wearing of masks is mandatory. The boats will be sanitised after every trip,” Popli said.

