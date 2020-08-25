Body of 11-year-old swept away in Ghaggar found 2 days later

The body of an 11-year-old boy was found near Brahmpur village in Dera Bassi on Tuesday, two days after he was swept away by the surging waters of the Ghaggar river after heavy rain.

Happy of Bhankharpur village in Dera Bassi was wading in the river with two of his brothers and a friend on Sunday when a sudden surge swept him away while the others escaped.

His parents are from Bihar and work as labourers in Dera Bassi.

Heavy rain on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday last week led to various rivulets breaching embankments in the area, inundating homes and flooding streets.

“We found the body on Tuesday, which was cremated as the father of the deceased said in a statement that his son had accidentally slipped into the river,” said Arshdeep Singh, police post incharge, Mubarakpur.

Children of families living close by play dangerously close to the banks of the Ghaggar even though there is a ban on bathing in the river during the monsoon.

However, with no supervision, such accidents take place regularly.