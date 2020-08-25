Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Body of 11-year-old swept away in Ghaggar found 2 days later

Body of 11-year-old swept away in Ghaggar found 2 days later

Happy of Bhankharpur village in Dera Bassi was wading in the river with two of his brothers and a friend when a sudden surge swept him away while the others escaped.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 23:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The body of an 11-year-old boy was found near Brahmpur village in Dera Bassi on Tuesday, two days after he was swept away by the surging waters of the Ghaggar river after heavy rain.

Happy of Bhankharpur village in Dera Bassi was wading in the river with two of his brothers and a friend on Sunday when a sudden surge swept him away while the others escaped.

His parents are from Bihar and work as labourers in Dera Bassi.

Heavy rain on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday last week led to various rivulets breaching embankments in the area, inundating homes and flooding streets.



“We found the body on Tuesday, which was cremated as the father of the deceased said in a statement that his son had accidentally slipped into the river,” said Arshdeep Singh, police post incharge, Mubarakpur.

Children of families living close by play dangerously close to the banks of the Ghaggar even though there is a ban on bathing in the river during the monsoon.

However, with no supervision, such accidents take place regularly.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi, north-west India to see intense rain from Aug 26-28, says IMD
Aug 25, 2020 23:02 IST
Delhi govt job portal evokes keen interest, more than 1 million register
Aug 25, 2020 23:01 IST
Body of 11-year-old swept away in Ghaggar found 3 days later
Aug 25, 2020 23:02 IST
Ludhiana fourth Punjab district to launch Tree for Gun scheme
Aug 25, 2020 23:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.