Body of migrant worker, 35, found near Sector 44 in Chandigarh

The body of a man was found in Sector 44, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. (Shutterstock/For representation only)

The body of a migrant worker, Jaspal Singh, 35, was found near the Sector 44 Labour Chowk on Tuesday morning.

The man was from Uttar Pradesh and worked as a plumber. He was living in Jagatpura in Mohali.

The body was taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32 after a passerby called the police control room vehicle (PCR) to say that a man with blood on his face was lying near the sector 44 and 45 dividing road.

Police said the body had injury marks on the head and face, indicating that Jaspal Singh had been hit repeatedly on the head with a heavy object.

He had been seen on Monday night drinking with two persons, police added, saying efforts were on to trace them.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The body has been kept at GMCH and Jaspal Singh’s family in Uttar Pradesh has been informed.