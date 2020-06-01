Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Body of missing teenaged girl found in Pabbar river

Body of missing teenaged girl found in Pabbar river

The 19-year-old had gone missing while on a morning walk, her body was naked

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 12:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

On Monday morning, locals out on a morning walk along the river spotted the dead girl floating on the river. (Representational Image/HT File Photo )

The naked body of a teenaged girl, who had gone missing on May 30, was found floating in river Pabbar in Chirgaon tehsil of Rohru on Monday.

The deceased’s mother had told the police that her 19-year-old daughter had gone missing from Sandasu village, which is situated on the banks of river Pabbar.

The deceased went for a morning walk with her mother everyday but on May 30 the girl had ventured out alone.

On Monday morning, locals out on a morning walk along the river spotted the dead girl floating on the river.



The police fished out the body with the help of locals.

“The body was sent for an autopsy to the civil hospital in Rohru,” said sub-divisional police officer Rohru, Sunil Negi.

The police are going through the call logs of the girl before she went missing. A few youngsters have been questioned.

20-YEAR-OLD NEPALESE WOMAN STILL MISSING

Police have not been able to find a 20-year-old Nepalese woman who had gone missing from on May 26 from Sandasu village.

The girl lived with her parents along the banks of river Pabbar.

Police believe that she had been swept away in the river as a single shoe was found near the river.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Over 8,300 cases in 1 day again, India now 7th worst-hit country globally
Jun 01, 2020 12:09 IST
Manipur government to extend lockdown till June 30
Jun 01, 2020 12:06 IST
Hong Kong reports first local Covid-19 cases in two weeks
Jun 01, 2020 12:00 IST
Body of missing teenaged girl found in Pabbar river
Jun 01, 2020 12:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.