Body of woman, 20, found in Industrial Area factory room

Worked as factory owner’s domestic help, body found in her room

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 19:38 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 20-year-old woman’s body was found hanging on Tuesday in a room at a factory in Industrial Area, phase 1, where she worked as the owner’s domestic help. A male friend is being questioned, police said.

From Kansal in Mohali, the woman was staying in the factory as she worked as the owner’s domestic help, and was found dead in her room. No suicide not has been recovered.

The woman is survived by her father, a labourer, mother and siblings, who live in Kansal village. Her father had collected her salary from her employer last week.

Police say a male friend of deceased was being questioned in the matter and further action would be taken after the autopsy report was received as her family members had alleged foul play.

Police say they did not note nothing suspicious during preliminary investigations even as inquest proceedings were initiated.

