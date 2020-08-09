Sections
Boiler operators’ exam postponed

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 20:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

To fulfil technical manpower requirement of the boilers functioning in the state and to tap the employment potential, Boiler Operation Engineers (BOE) examination would be held in October or November. The exam which was earlier scheduled for August has been postponed due to the Covid situation, the spokesperson of the industries department disclosed here on Sunday.

The spokesperson said a board of examiners, comprising of members having high academic and practical knowledge of modern boiler practices, has been constituted to maintain the high-level of the exam.

The written examination will be conducted by Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh. So far 430 students have applied online through the Invest Punjab portal, the spokesperson added.

LAST DATE FOR BOILER REGISTRATION EXTENDED



In another decision, the industries department extended the date for availing the amnesty scheme for regularisation of boilers. The last date for applying for regularisation is August 31. A nominal fee of Rs. 25,000 will be charged for unregistered boilers while those that are registered but don’t have a renewed license, as on December 31, 2019, the fee will be Rs 10,000. To avail this benefit, the boiler users will have to apply to director of boilers, Punjab, for regularisation of boilers online on Business First Portal on or before August 31.



