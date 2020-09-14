Bollywood actor ‘relieved’ to have returned from Mumbai safely

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter on Monday to announce that she has arrived at Chandigarh and she is relieved to do so safely.

Kangana Ranaut in her tweet wrote that several people came and wished her on her safe return. She also said that her security has been decreased upon her arrival.

She highlighted that the atmosphere in Mumbai is full of fear and the city has been unable to retain its warm and welcoming nature.

She also called the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government ‘Sonia Sena’ alluding to Congress’ partnership in the coalition. She said that there is a ‘reign of terror’ in Maharashtra.

In a separate tweet, she also accused the state of inciting feelings of anti-nationalism and said that real freedom is in danger. She also said that her “voice was silenced” and she “paid the price for exercising her freedom.”

The actor was referring to the recent series of events in Maharashtra. She had criticised the film industry and the Maharashtra government over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Her tussle with the Maharashtra government intensified when she compared the state to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

After her spat with Shiv Sena lawmaker Sanjay Raut over the remark she was assigned Y+ security cover. The actor’s office in Bandra was also demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday. BMC alleged that there were illegal alterations made to bungalow but the Bombay High Court stayed the order.