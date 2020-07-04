Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Book on military pensions released

Book on military pensions released

A book ‘Military Pensions: Commentary, Case Law & Provisions’ authored by Major Navdeep Singh, advocate in the Punjab & Haryana High Court, was released on...

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 21:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A book ‘Military Pensions: Commentary, Case Law & Provisions’ authored by Major Navdeep Singh, advocate in the Punjab & Haryana High Court, was released on Saturday. The book is a commentary on various types of pensions in the military and the policies and provisions governing them. It also contains important decisions of the Supreme Court, the high courts and the Armed Forces Tribunal on different facets dealing with pension.

