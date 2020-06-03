Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Bookings for community centres begin in Chandigarh; events allowed from June 8

Bookings for community centres begin in Chandigarh; events allowed from June 8

Out of 45 community centres, seven have been reserved for setting up quarantine facilities

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 22:28 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Chandigarh municipal corporation will restart bookings for community centres under its jurisdiction from Thursday.

According to the UT administration’s order on Unlock 1, beginning June 8, select community centres will be permitted to hold marriage functions (maximum attendance of 50 people) and last rite ceremonies (20 people).

Out of 45 community centres, seven have been reserved for setting up quarantine facilities. The remaining will be available for booking.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Zoom transforms hype into huge jump in sales, customers
Jun 03, 2020 22:41 IST
14.5% increase in enrolment of students in Ludhiana’s primary schools
Jun 03, 2020 22:39 IST
Passengers entering Delhi via flights, trains or buses to go into 7-day home quarantine
Jun 03, 2020 22:37 IST
15- year-old boy among eight deaths reported in Pune
Jun 03, 2020 22:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.