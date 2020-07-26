Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Books, toys, cartoons on the walls, welcome to a child-friendly police station

Books, toys, cartoons on the walls, welcome to a child-friendly police station

Spaces will be created for an activity room for children at Ludhiana’s Shimlapuri police station. It will be painted in pleasing colours with cartoon characters. Toys and books will also be available

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 22:38 IST

By Tarsem Singh Deogan,

Ludhiana

An activity room with toys at a police station? You bet, for that’s exactly what will happen at Shimlapuri , which is soon be made child-friendly for children involved in crimes or witnesses coming in to record statements.

About 40 to 50 cases are reported per year in which children are involved either as victims or witnesses.

Officials at the station say spaces will be created for an activity room for children. To make them feel at ease, it will be painted in pleasing colours with cartoon characters and figures added. Toys and books will also be available.

A child welfare police officer will be present in civvies to interact with children.



The rooms will be fitted with cameras and audio recording systems so statements, instead of being written down, will be recorded.

The building was recently developed and designed to fit in with modern day requirements.

It is the second child friendly police station established in the state after the one at Mandi Gobindgarh.

The Punjab police had sent a proposal to the home department for establishing child friendly police stations in the state in 2018. One police station in every district is to be designated as child friendly.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) - headuarters) Akhil Chaudhary said that the step will be helpful for the police to deal with cases related to children. They will find it easier to open up to police questioning in a congenial atmosphere.

The police will also invite schoolchildren to the police station to help them understand the working of a police station after schools open once the Covid-19 pandemic situation normalises.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Govt plans to build cold storage, supply chain for Covid vaccines
Jul 26, 2020 23:54 IST
Factory worker dies in Ludhiana hit-and-run
Jul 26, 2020 23:55 IST
Guidelines for limiting timings of online classes evoke mixed responses from schools
Jul 26, 2020 23:54 IST
Rapid antigen kits key in scaling up Covid testing
Jul 26, 2020 23:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.