Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Boosting sports infra: 1,185 govt schools in Ludhiana dist to get Rs 68 lakh

Boosting sports infra: 1,185 govt schools in Ludhiana dist to get Rs 68 lakh

As many as 994 primary schools will receive Rs 5,000 each and 191 middle schools will receive Rs 10,000 each

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 22:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Representative image/ Getty images

The central government has released grants of Rs 68 lakh to 1,185 government schools in the district to boost their sports infrastructure.

As many as 994 primary schools will receive Rs 5,000 each to buy sporting goods. The funds can be utilised to purchase equipment such as skipping ropes, softballs, frisbees, plastic bats and balls and footballs.

A total of 191 government middle schools will receive Rs 10,000 each.

All details of the equipment purchased will be noted down in the stock register. Then, the school principal will send the utility certificate of grants to the DPI elementary office within one month of issue of funds.



While purchasing the equipment, the age group of the students must be kept in mind, so that required items can be bought.

The district education officers, elementary and secondary, have been directed to ask school heads to utilise this grant as instructed, and if any amount is not used, they can return it to the head office.

DEO (elementary), Rajinder Kaur, said: “The primary school head teachers will be instructed to utilise the grants as directed. This will boost the sports infrastructure and students will be able to practice various games as per their area of interest.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ladakh border disengagement plan ready, claims Chinese media. Then another spin
Nov 13, 2020 22:48 IST
Indian Army smashes terror launch pads across LoC after 9 killed in Pak firing
Nov 13, 2020 22:45 IST
41 trains cancelled, 11 short-terminated over farmers’ protest in Punjab
Nov 13, 2020 21:57 IST
Delhi metro services to be available till 10pm on Diwali
Nov 13, 2020 23:12 IST

latest news

Few firecrackers, at least in big markets in Delhi
Nov 13, 2020 23:29 IST
AQI falls marginally, Diwali weekend may be bad
Nov 13, 2020 23:28 IST
Will Diwali again lead to a bad air spike?
Nov 13, 2020 23:27 IST
Govt school kids turn teachers for a day, take ‘happiness classes’
Nov 13, 2020 23:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.