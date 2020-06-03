Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Chandigarh / Borders with Delhi to be opened after discussion with Delhi Govt: Haryana CM

Borders with Delhi to be opened after discussion with Delhi Govt: Haryana CM

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the borders of the national capital have been sealed for the next one week and only essential services will be allowed citing a surge in Covid-19 positive cases.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 10:39 IST

By Asian News International|Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Chandigarh

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in its new guidelines has said that there shall be no restriction on the interstate and intrastate movement. Also, no separate permission/approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements. (Yogendra Kumar/HT Photo)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that the decision regarding opening of borders with the national capital will be taken after discussing the matter with the Delhi government.

“MHA guidelines were followed while taking decisions but the Delhi government decided not to allow any movement. Now any decision in this regard would be taken after discussing it with the Delhi government as borders would be opened after mutual consent of both governments,” said Haryana CMO quoting Khattar.

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the borders of the national capital have been sealed for the next one week and only essential services will be allowed citing a surge in Covid-19 positive cases.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in its new guidelines has said that there shall be no restriction on the interstate and intrastate movement. Also, no separate permission/approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.



However, if a State or Union Territory, based on reasons of public health and its assessment of the situation proposes to regulate the movement of persons, it will give wide publicity in advance regarding the restrictions to be placed on such movement and the related procedures to be followed.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

UP Assistant Teachers Recruitment: High court stays appointment of 69,000 basic teachers
Jun 03, 2020 11:55 IST
Jharkhand: Maoists torch 11 vehicles engaged in bauxite mining in Lohardaga
Jun 03, 2020 11:55 IST
Ishaan Khatter shuts troll who questioned his Blackout Tuesday post
Jun 03, 2020 11:48 IST
Prannoy slams BAI over Arjuna Award snub, finds support from Kashyap
Jun 03, 2020 11:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.