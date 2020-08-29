Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Boy sleeps in auto to avoid scolding, frantic family lodges kidnapping case

Boy sleeps in auto to avoid scolding, frantic family lodges kidnapping case

The boy had left home on Friday evening to play with his friends but when he did not return

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 18:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

When asked, he told the cops that he feared that his father would reprimand him for being late so he decided to sleep in the auto rickshaw. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Worried that he would be scolded for returning home late, an 11-year-old boy spent the night in an auto rickshaw, leading his worried family to lodge a kidnapping complaint.

The boy had left home on Friday evening to play with his friends but when he did not return till late evening, the family checked with his friends.

On finding that all other children had returned home, the boy’s father, who is a labourer, lodged a police complaint. However, the next morning, the boy walked back home.

When asked, he told the cops that he feared that his father would reprimand him for being late so he decided to sleep in the auto rickshaw.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Decision on modalities of exams on Monday, says Maharashtra education minister
Aug 29, 2020 19:02 IST
Class-11 students to pay fees by Aug 31 for admission to Chandigarh govt schools
Aug 29, 2020 19:01 IST
Youth Congress launches ‘Rozgar Do’ campaign
Aug 29, 2020 18:58 IST
Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on Prashant Bhushan’s contempt case on Monday
Aug 29, 2020 18:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.