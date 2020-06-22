Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Branches of two Ferozepur banks closed after employee tests positive

Branches of two Ferozepur banks closed after employee tests positive

The woman’s husband, whose test results are awaited, also works at a private bank in the district

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 18:39 IST

By Gaurav Sagar Bhaskar,

(Representative Image/HT )

The branches of two banks were closed down after a woman working at a nationalised bank tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. The branch of a private bank where her husband works had also tested positive.

A notice pasted outside the Ferozepur city branch of Punjab & Sind Bank says the branch had been closed down till further orders following reports of a coronavirus case. Customers may contact Ferozepur Cantonment branch of the Punjab and Sind Bank.

Meanwhile, a branch of the IndusInd Bank in Ferozepur was also closed down with a notice saying ‘the branch will remain closed for sanitation’.

Though the 32-year-old woman’s husband’s Covid-19 test results are awaited, authorities closed down the branch for sanitation.



Meanwhile, a private hospital in Ferozepur City was also closed down as an official in the office of the Ferozepur divisional railway manager, who reportedly died due to Covid-19 in Ludhiana, had been taking his medicine from the private hospital.

Earlier in the day, seven people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in Ferozepur, taking tally to 67.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Army top brass reviews LAC situation amid tensions with China
Jun 22, 2020 18:39 IST
Uttarakhand: Out of 2,401 Covid-19 positive cases, 1,500 recover
Jun 22, 2020 18:34 IST
World shares slip as global virus tally approaches 9 million
Jun 22, 2020 18:29 IST
Madhya Pradesh: 29 Covid-19 patients die in 72 hours
Jun 22, 2020 18:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.