Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Brawl breaks out after Covid patient dies at Chandigarh govt hospital

Brawl breaks out after Covid patient dies at Chandigarh govt hospital

Medical superintendent of the hospital said there was an outburst from family members of the patient who died

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 01:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A minor brawl erupted at Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 on Thursday night after a Covid positive patient from Punjab died here, officials said.

Although the police reached the spot, no case was registered.

Medical superintendent of the hospital Dr Ravi Gupta said there was an outburst from the family members of the patient who died in the hospital, but no one was injured. “We have informed the police and they will take necessary action,” he said.

On July 13 a security guard at GMCH-32 had succumbed to injuries after he was beaten up for preventing crowding at the Emergency as part of Covid-19 guidelines.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

7 booked in fake receipt fraud worth ₹5.11 lakh in Navi Mumbai
Jul 18, 2020 02:06 IST
Cheating in HSC boards: 1 student from Mumbai division barred from 5 exams, 17 others to give retests
Jul 18, 2020 02:04 IST
BAMS student arrested for sexually assaulting nutritionist in Mumbai
Jul 18, 2020 02:01 IST
Fadnavis leads BJP delegation to Amit Shah seeking sweet deal for Maharashtra’s sugar industry
Jul 18, 2020 02:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.