Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Break silence on seed scam: SAD to Punjab CM

Break silence on seed scam: SAD to Punjab CM

In a statement here, former minister Daljit Singh Cheema said even though an FIR was registered in this connection on May 11 and paddy breeder seeds of PR-128 and PR-129 were seized from a seed store in Ludhiana, no follow-up action has been taken in the matter till now

Updated: May 24, 2020 23:25 IST

By Hindustan Times, Chandigarh, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday urged chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to break his silence and direct the state police to act against the perpetrators of the seed scam busted by the state agriculture department under which spurious paddy seeds of breeder varieties were sold to farmers at highly inflated rates.

In a statement here, former minister Daljit Singh Cheema said even though an FIR was registered in this connection on May 11 and paddy breeder seeds of PR-128 and PR-129 were seized from a seed store in Ludhiana, no follow-up action has been taken in the matter till now.

“It seems the police have adopted a ‘go slow’ policy and have not made any arrests in the case after it came to light that the breeder seed producer who supplied the seed to the Ludhiana store enjoyed the patronage of cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa,” alleged Cheema.

The SAD leader said since the CM held the agriculture portfolio, it was incumbent upon him to pass orders to ensure that the interests of the farming community were not compromised in any manner.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Epicentre Bapu Dham Colony has 72% of Chandigarh’s total cases
May 25, 2020 00:01 IST
IAF set to raise second LCA squadron in Sulur
May 25, 2020 00:01 IST
15 arrested in Chandigarh for not wearing masks, released on bail
May 25, 2020 00:00 IST
Centre’s directions on foreign, domestic fliers to be followed in Chandigarh
May 24, 2020 23:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.