Broken boundary wall of Ludhiana City Centre site: Residents slam LIT, complain to local bodies dept, CMO

With foggy conditions on the cards in the coming days,residents of Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar are living in fear of road mishaps, as the iron sheets which were installed to establish a boundary around the City Centre site have broken off.

In a complaint forwarded to the local bodies department and chief minister’s office on Sunday, they slammed the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) for its failure to repair the temporary boundary.

Residents said that accidents take place at the site every year due to foggy conditions. They added that cars drive into the dug up portion due to improper boundary and non-functional street lights.

RTI activist Arvind Sharma, said, “LIT has not repaired the boundary walls in the last decade. Accidents are reported at the site every year. The city centre project has not been completed till now as LIT is still in a legal battle with Today Homes. But, residents are bearing the brunt of this.”

A resident, Jaspal Takkar, said, “The iron sheets installed at the boundary have broken at many points. LIT has also failed to repair the street lights, which increases the possibility of untoward incidents. Several complaints have been submitted with the local officials and higher authorities of local bodies department. But, no one is paying heed to the problem.”

Sharma said that LIT’s failure to remove the garbage near Sunet railway crossing is also causing a nuisance in the area.

“Garbage is strewn over a stretch of one kilometre along the road and authorities do not even bother to clear it. Foul smell spreads in Blocks D, E G and H of SBS nagar. The carcasses of two stray cattle which met with a train accident on Sunday are also lying there,” he said.

LIT executive engineer, Buta Ram, said, “LIT cannot establish a wall around the City Centre site as we are still in a legal fight with Today homes in Delhi High Court. Minor repairs are done to avoid any untoward incidents and I will look into the recent complaint. Also, I will direct the staff to get the street lights repaired.”