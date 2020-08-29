Sections
BSF detects trans-border tunnel in J&K’s Samba sector

The tunnel extends 50 metres into the Indian territory, a search operation is underway

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 17:26 IST

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Hindustan Times/Jammu

A 20-feet long and three-to-four-feet wide tunnel has been found in the Indian territory near the International Border in the Basantar area of Samba. (HT Photo )

The Border Security Force (BSF) has detected a trans-border tunnel originating in Pakistan and entering India through Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba sector, said a senior police officer on Saturday.

“A trans-border tunnel has been detected on the international border in Samba district. The tunnel extends 50 metres into the Indian territory. The BSF is investigating the matter. The spot will be dug up to ascertain the tunnel’s origin and direction but it appeared to be another attempt by Pakistan to push terrorists into India along the lines of Hamas fighters (Palestinian Sunni-Islamic fundamentalist militant organisation),” said the officer.

Around 10 plastic sandbags that have ‘Karachi and Shakargarh’ written on them have been recovered from the opening of the tunnel. The bags have a manufacturing and expiry date printed on them.

“On Friday, BSF troops detected an approximately 20-feet long and three-to-four-feet wide tunnel in the Indian territory near the International Border in the Basantar area. Pakistan-made sand bags with Shakargarh, Karachi, inscribed on them were used to hide the mouth of the tunnel . The tunnel’s opening is around 170m from the international border. It opens into a local farmers’ field,” the BSF posted on its Twitter handle.



Around 10 plastic sandbags that have ‘Karachi and Shakargarh’ written on them have been recovered from the opening of the tunnel. ( HT Photo )

The nearest Pakistani border post is about 400 meters from the tunnel.

The BSF has launched a major search operation to trace if more such tunnels were being attempted by Pakistan.

“Digging tunnels in a bid to push terrorists into J&K is an old tactic of Pakistan. It seems Pakistan has started imitating Hamas fighters, who dig underground tunnels to enter Israel,” said an officer in the counter-insurgency wing of the state police, who did not wish to be named.

In September last year, the BSF had launched a massive operation along the International Border (IB) with Pakistan to detect underground cross-border tunnels The BSF also uses ground penetrating radars to detect tunnels. In the past, Infiltrators have attempted digging underground tunnels in Hiranagar, Samba, RS Pura, Pallanwala and Munawar Tawi .

