BSP members hold protest against police inaction in Mohali

Members of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) under district president Surinderpal Singh Sahora on Friday held a protest outside the SSP’s office in Sector 76, Mohali, over the molestation of a Dalit girl in Kubbaheri village.

BSP state general secretary Rajinder Singh Nanherian raised the issue of atrocities committed against a Dalit family by a former minister in Majri block. He said if the police did not take immediate action, there would be a massive protest in the coming days.

BSP district general secretary Sukhdev Singh Chapparchiri said that SP (city) Harwinder Singh Virk assured the victim’s family that due process will be followed.

He strongly urged SHOs and investigating officers of the police stations concerned to conduct an impartial inquiry into the cases and bring victims to justice as soon as possible.