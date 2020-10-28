Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / BTech graduate facing 47 cases of vehicle theft held in Chandigarh

BTech graduate facing 47 cases of vehicle theft held in Chandigarh

Police have also recovered nine stolen four-wheelers, worth over ₹1 crore

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 22:47 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Chandigarh Police have arrested a 32-year-old vehicle thief who has 47 cases registered against him in the UT besides Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

Identified as Harpreet Singh, alias Smarty, of Delhi, he has a BTech degree in computer science engineering.

Police have also recovered nine stolen four-wheelers, worth over ₹1 crore, from him. He was produced in court on Wednesday, and sent to judicial custody.

Harpreet has earlier been arrested by the crime branch thrice, in 2014, 2016 and 2018. He has six cases pending in Chandigarh district courts and was declared a proclaimed offender in one of them.



The crime branch traced Harpreet while investigating the theft of a Maruti Esteem, which had gone missing from Maloya on July 10.

After being tipped off that the suspect was in Delhi, cops caught him driving the stolen car. His interrogation led to the recovery of eight more vehicles, including three Hyundai Creta SUVs and a Toyota Innova, Jeep Compass, Maruti Vitara Breza, Maruti Swift and Hyundai i20.

Stole over 200 vehicles, sold them to scrap dealers

Harpreet, according to police, uses sophisticated equipment and tools to steal high-end cars. During questioning, he allegedly confessed to have stolen more than 200 vehicles.

Operating with his gang members, he further sells the vehicles to scrap dealers in Uttar Pradesh for anywhere between ₹1 lakh and ₹3 lakh. The scrap dealers then affix fake chassis and engine numbers on the vehicles, which are further sold in the open market.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

With 5,673 new coronavirus cases, Delhi records its highest single-day spike
Oct 28, 2020 20:51 IST
Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
Oct 28, 2020 21:15 IST
MI vs RCB highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers by 5 wickets
Oct 28, 2020 23:11 IST
Pak seethes at India-US statement asking it to rein in terror
Oct 28, 2020 20:45 IST

latest news

Drug case: Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash fails to turn up at NCB office in Mumbai; bizman arrested from Bandra
Oct 28, 2020 23:18 IST
Actively take up fogging to curb mosquito menace: Mohali DC
Oct 28, 2020 23:17 IST
Indian economy accelerates in September as animal spirits soar
Oct 28, 2020 23:17 IST
10 held for running fake call centre in Nallasopara, near Mumbai
Oct 28, 2020 23:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.