Buddha nullah pollution : Ludhiana MC ropes in students to spread awareness

Municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal during a meeting with principals of colleges at the MC’s Zone-D office in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

With an aim to discourage residents from dumping solid waste in the Buddha Nullah, the municipal corporation (MC) has roped in NCC/NSS cadets from different colleges to conduct a door-to-door awareness campaign in the 16 wards falling in the vicinity of the nullah.

The NCC cadets will also get an undertaking signed by residents that they will not dump the solid waste in the nullah.

Puran Singh, state project director, Swachh Bharat Mission, and MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal conducted a meeting with principals of seven colleges on Wednesday and asked them to submit a list of students who can participate in the campaign.

The participating colleges included SCD Government College, Government Polytechnic College, Rishi Nagar; Arya College, SDP College for Women, Kamla Lohtia SD College, Government ITI and Government College for Girls.

“We have identified 16 wards which fall in the vicinity of the nullah and a 15-day awareness drive will be taken up. We will also make sure that 100% door-to-door collection of waste is done in the wards,” said Puran Singh.

MC has already deployed 60 swachhta monitors at the 14- km long stretch of the nullah to stop residents from dumping waste.

MC to take campaign to social media

Sabharwal said MC will also upload videos and pictures of awareness drives on social networking sites and applications to reach out to the public at large. Also, videos will be uploaded on YouTube.