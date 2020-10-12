Building plans of Chandigarh’s central control centre approved

The Chandigarh Smart City Limited allotted the ₹295-crore project to Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) in February this year, which will be implemented in an estimated time span of 18 months. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee (CHCC) has accorded approval to the building plans of the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC).

The ICCC will be a central monitoring system of all services provided by the UT administration, helping with data analysis, decision-making and effective monitoring of the services.

Confirming the development, KK Yadav, chief executive officer of the Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL), said, “After the CHCC approval on October 9, the final call will now be taken by the Special Plan Approval Committee of the UT administration, which is expected by October 12. After that, construction work will begin.”

The CSCL had allotted the ₹295-crore project to Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) in February this year, which will be implemented in an estimated time span of 18 months. The clearing of the site for the project in Sector 17 has also started.

In the wake of the pandemic, the signing of the agreement between the CSCL and BEL was delayed. “After the agreement in June, we are expecting the centre to start working by the end of next year.”

Pilot project to be functional from Monday

Before the project becomes fully operational, a pilot will begin from Monday. “Currently, the MC facility is being used for digitally monitoring the services provided by the MC. It is also being used for monitoring the Covid situation in the city. This facility will house the pilot project of the ICCC for the time being for analysing the feed provided by the installed cameras,” added Yadav.

Termed as ‘proof of concept’, the pilot project will be inaugurated by the UT adviser Manoj Parida. The CSCL is also implementing the ‘E-governance services in Chandigarh’ under which 29 services of the administration and MC will be put online. It is to facilitate the citizens by providing online delivery of services, to minimize manual intervention, faster application submission, tracking, monitoring, 24x7 access to online citizen services, timely resolution of issues, increased transparency.

What will ICCC do?

The ICCC will control and monitor the CCTV cameras, automatic number plate recognition system, red-light violation detection system, speed violation detection system, e-challan system (enabling the automatic challan generation for the traffic violators), adaptive traffic control system, and other smart solutions like dynamic message boards, public addressing system in Chandigarh.

These systems are aimed at reducing traffic issues in the city and to provide a robust enforcement system to ensure road safety. A dedicated call centre will help residents get real-time information of the services provided under the Chandigarh Smart City project.