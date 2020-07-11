Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Burail man held for burning girlfriend in Chandigarh

Burail man held for burning girlfriend in Chandigarh

The 22-year-old victim from Shillong had sustained 20% burn injuries after Naresh threw sanitizer on her face and used a lighter to burn her on the intervening night of July 6 and 7.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 23:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A day after a Burail man was booked for burning his girlfriend using sanitizer because she had refused to lend him ₹2,000, the accused was arrested on Saturday.

Naresh of Burail was sent to judicial custody on Saturday. Police said that the accused was into selling and installing CCTV cameras.

The 22-year-old victim from Shillong had sustained 20% burn injuries after Naresh threw sanitizer on her face and used a lighter to burn her on the intervening night of July 6 and 7. The neighbours had rushed the victim to the hospital.

The woman had come to Chandigarh in December last year. She had become friends with Naresh and the two had started living together. The woman told the police that Naresh used to beat her for money.



After being discharged from the hospital, the victim had lodged a complaint. A case under Sections 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

