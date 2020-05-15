Burail woman arrested for strangling husband to death

The accused, Radha, was arrested after the autopsy report confirmed that her husband died of asphyxia due to strangulation. (HT Photo)

A woman from Burail village in Sector 45 has been arrested for strangling her husband to death on Tuesday night.

The accused, Radha, was arrested after the autopsy revealed that her husband, Mani Ram, a painter, died of asphyxia due to strangulation and found nail marks on his neck.

After the crime, the woman had brought the man, who was around 40 years old, to the Sector 45 dispensary, where he was declared brought dead. The police were then called in and the body was moved to the mortuary at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16.

Police said the deceased was tested for Covid-19 before the autopsy. They said the victim was a drunkard, and was drunk on Tuesday evening as well when his wife attacked him. According to their neighbours, the couple used to quarrel frequently.

On the complaint of the victim’s cousin, Brijesh Kumar, who also lives in Sector 45, police have booked Radha under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused was presented in court on Friday and sent to judicial custody.

This is the third murder in the city since the curfew was imposed on March 24. A dhaba owner was murdered in Sector 27 on April 20, and a youth allegedly killed his brother at Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26 on March 30.