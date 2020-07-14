Burglars flee with Ludhiana store owner’s auto loaded with furniture, TV, mattresses

Sections
CCTV camera footage in the store showed four men in the store. The empty auto was later found parked in a vegetable market.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 23:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Burglars made off with a bed, two dressing tables, one LED television screen, an air cooler, and four mattresses from a store in Nanak Nagar at Karabara road early on Tuesday, loading the goods on an auto parked at the premises, police have said.

Store owner Ashok Virmani, 48, of Salem Tabri informed the police after his employee Rinku reported for work in the morning at 9.30 am and called him. Rinku found the locks of the main shutter broken and the tempo missing with other goods.

The owner has claimed losses of ₹1.50 lakh in the incident.



Virmani added that two thefts had taken place in the market two days ago at a dhaba and a grocery store.

Sub-inspector Davinder Singh, SHO at the Daresi police station, said investigations had started and attempts were being made to identify the men in the CCTV camera grabs after a case was registered.

Night patrolling in the area would also be increased, he added.

