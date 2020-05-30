Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Bus services to resume with 60% occupancy in Himachal from June 1

Bus services to resume with 60% occupancy in Himachal from June 1

Face masks and the Aarogya Setu app in smart phones will be compulsory for passengers.

Updated: May 30, 2020 12:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

Passengers will have to carry their own hand sanitisers and drinking water. (HT FILE PHOTO )

The Himachal Pradesh government will restart public bus service with 60% occupancy from June 1.

The HP transport department road safety cell spokesperson said people, especially senior citizens, pregnant women, children below 10 years of age and people suffering from serious diseases, should travel in buses only in case of an emergency.

Unnecessary travel should be avoided and people travelling in buses must maintain physical distance. They should also cooperate with the driver and conductor in maintaining 60% occupancy, said the spokesperson.

He said passengers will have to carry their own hand sanitisers and drinking water. Passengers are advised to clean their hands with sanitisers frequently while travelling.



Face masks and the Aarogya Setu app in smart phones will be compulsory for passengers.

Buses will only stop at pre-determined stations and passengers will not be picked up or dropped in red zone areas, he added

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Experts warn 2020 could be the hottest year since records began  
May 30, 2020 12:59 IST
Govt to ensure firms don’t get picked up at throwaway prices: Finance Minister
May 30, 2020 12:53 IST
Neetu remembers Rishi: ‘Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye’
May 30, 2020 12:55 IST
Bus services to resume with 60% occupancy in Himachal from June 1
May 30, 2020 12:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.