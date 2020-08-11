Business as usual in micro- containment zone in Ludhiana

Sections
The street was declared a micro-containment zone after six members of one family tested positive for Covid-19.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 23:28 IST

By Mohit Khanna, Hindustan Times/Ludhiana

(Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

Though the health department claims that strict measures are being taken to curtail thoroughfare in micro-containment zones, it was business as usual at Sham Singh Road.

Maid servants and fruit sellers were spotted going from house-to-house, not giving two hoots to the barricades installed outside the street. The police were conspicuous by their absence and as such many residents could be seen venturing out of their homes in the containment zone.

The street was declared a micro-containment zone after six members of one family tested positive for Covid-19. The cherry on the cake were the Janmashtami celebrations taking place at the Bhuri Wala temple, which is located only a few metres away from Sham Singh Road. Some of the devotees ignorant of the micro-containment zone were also seen walking on the street.

Upon being notified of the violations, additional deputy commissioner of police Sameer Verma said that he will send a police party to the area.



NO SAMPLES COLLECTED, SAYS RESIDENT

An elderly resident living near the colony said no samples had been collected in the area. “Only Asha workers came to the area. They jotted down the numbers and other details of the residents and left after pasting a sticker outside the house where six members had tested positive for the infection,” she said.

Despite repeated attempts, both civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga and district epidemiologist Dr Ramesh did not respond to calls.

As per the protocol, only essential and medical services are provided in micro-containment zones. The health department conducts intensive house-to-house checking, surveillance, contact tracing and sampling in the area. The primary focus is the high-risk population, including the elderly, children and pregnant women.

House-to-house surveillance and contact tracing continues for 14 days. If no more than one case is found positive in a week then restrictions are lifted.

