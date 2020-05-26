Cabbie hangs self at his house in Chandigarh

A 40-year-old cab driver hung himself from the ceiling at his house in Sector 29 on Monday.

Police said the man was under depression and was alone at home when he took the extreme step around 9.30pm.

His neighbours informed police and he was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32 where he was declared dead and his body was shifted to the mortuary, police said.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).