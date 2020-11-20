Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Calls over traffic jam in Chandigarh down by 78% this festive season

Calls over traffic jam in Chandigarh down by 78% this festive season

Last year between October 17 and 27, 146 calls were received by the traffic police on their helpline 1073 regarding traffic congestion from various parts of the city

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 00:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

As per data compiled by the Chandigarh traffic police, there has been a 78% reduction in calls received by them regarding traffic jams during the festive season this year.

Last year between October 17 and 27 (Diwali day), 146 calls were received by the traffic police on their helpline 1073 regarding traffic congestion from various parts of the city. This year between November 4 and 14, only 32 calls were received.

Officiating senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Manoj Kumar Meena said, “The data of calls from last year was analysed based on which deployment of traffic cops was done this year. The number of cops on field duty were also increased, and the traffic circulation plans of the markets were uploaded online for the convenience of the people.”

Mandatory refresher course for traffic violators

The traffic police have also started a mandatory refresher course for traffic violators to ensure that they get updated about the traffic rules and violations of the city. Sharing details, Meena said, “This is for those who have their licence suspended in non-compoundable offences including overspeeding, talking on the phone while driving and jumping a red light. To get their driving licence back after the period of suspension, it will be mandatory for them to sit for the course.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Children maybe last in line to get access to Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Adar Poonawalla at HTLS 2020
Nov 20, 2020 00:10 IST
India, EU condemn use of proxies for cross-border terrorism
Nov 20, 2020 00:17 IST
Delhi records 7,546 fresh Covid-19 cases; 4,501 containment zones in city
Nov 19, 2020 22:41 IST
Is India ready for another pandemic? AIIMS director Dr Guleria answers
Nov 19, 2020 21:14 IST

latest news

Small vehicles can use Patripool bridge during girder work: Thane cops
Nov 20, 2020 00:32 IST
Case under MTP Act registered in Kalka
Nov 20, 2020 00:29 IST
Chhath Puja in Chandigarh sees low-key celebrations on Day 2
Nov 20, 2020 00:28 IST
26/11 attacks memorial to be moved to Mumbai Police headquarters
Nov 20, 2020 00:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.