Can't assume cop will favour friend in probe: HC to doctor booked for cheating

Can’t assume cop will favour friend in probe: HC to doctor booked for cheating

The doctor had sought transfer of the probe to outside the Chandigarh Police’s jurisdiction or any other agency.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 23:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court has said that it cannot be assumed that public servants will manoeuvre a crime investigation in favour of people in their social circle.

The high court bench of justice Sant Parkash made the observation while dismissing a plea with allegations against former Chandigarh director general of police (DGP) TS Luthra and former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special director Rakesh Asthana by a city-based doctor, Mohit Dhawan.

Dhawan had sought transfer of a probe into a cheating case registered against him on September 21 to outside the Chandigarh Police’s jurisdiction or any other agency.

He was booked in two cheating cases, one in 2017 on the complaint of Gertrude D’Souza, a US citizen, who had got a dental implant procedure done at his clinic in 2017, and another in September this year on the complaint of another woman, Enid Nayabundi, from Nairobi, Kenya.



Dhawan alleged that he was a victim of malice, vendetta and extortion, unleashed by Asthana, who was known to D’Souza, while Nayabundi was instigated by D’Souza into lodging another complaint.

The court observed that allegations of close proximity of former CBI special director with D’Souza were mere assumptions and not substantiated by any material on record.

The high ranking police officer was never posted in Chandigarh. Him only having graduated with D’Souza’s husband from same university/college in 1982 will not necessarily lead to any inference that he was instrumental in getting the investigation conducted in a biased manner, the bench added.

Besides, the complaints being sent to the officials on their personal email IDs or the two parties being friends on social media websites did not give rise to any presumption of mala fide, the court said.

As of Luthra, the court said, he was transferred out of Chandigarh way back in 2018. HC also dismissed claims of the doctor that the second compliant was manipulated by D’Souza.

