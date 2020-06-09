Candidates with cough, fever won’t be allowed to sit for PGIMER’s MD/MS entrance exam

Sections
Candidates will have to download the Aarogya Setu App on their mobile phones, which must show the candidates’ risk factor as “Safe” or “Low Risk”. PGIMER said it won’t be able to further delay the examination as its current batch is expected to pass out by the end of this month.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 22:07 IST

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Around 15,000 candidates have applied for 610 seats of MD (Doctor of Medicine) and MS (Master of Surgery) at the PGIMER

Candidates suffering from fever or continuous sneezing and coughing will not be allowed to sit for MD (Doctor of Medicine) and MS (Master of Surgery) entrance examination of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) scheduled to be held on June 21. The exam will be held at four centres -- Chandigarh, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

The institute said it would not extend the entrance examination date further as the present batch is expected to pass out by the end of this month. “It is the compulsion of the institute to conduct the examination on the given date as the present batch is passing out on June 30, 2020 and patient-care at the hospital cannot be compromised at any cost,” a notice put out the registrar’s office stated.

An official said that around 15,000 candidates have applied for 610 seats of MD and MS in the institute.



The institute, in another notice, also said that all necessary precautions will be taken at the examination centres and the decision has been taken in view the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines which allow for intra and inter-state movement without any special pass.

