Chandigarh / Capt Amarinder lauds 2 Covid-19 positive nurses who appeared for exam from quarantine facility

Capt Amarinder lauds 2 Covid-19 positive nurses who appeared for exam from quarantine facility

The Government Rajindra Hospital nurses had requested to take the exam from the isolation facility after they tested positive for the deadly infection

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 11:02 IST

By ANI, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

(Representative Image/HT )

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday saluted the spirit of two nurses from Patiala’s Rajindra Hospital, who despite testing positive for Covid-19, requested to appear for their exam from the isolation ward.

“Salute the spirit of these 2 young nurses from Rajindra Hospital, Patiala who tested positive for Covid-19. This, however, did not dishearten them and the Government agreed to their request to appear for their exam from the isolation facility itself,” the chief minister tweeted.

 

So far, Punjab has recorded 4,235 coronavirus cases and 101 deaths.



As many as 2,825 people have recovered from the illness while 21,300 have been quarantined.

